Stuart joins campaign at Glastonbury

A volunteer from Whitley Bay braved the elements at an international festival to help raise awareness of a campaign.

Stuart Finney was one of a number of WaterAid representatives gathering signatures at the Glastonbury Festival.

The 46-year-old was backing WaterAid’s summer campaign #TheWaterFight, which calls on the UK Government to make sure that all government plans for schools globally include taps and toilets for every child.

Stuart, who works as head of commercial management with Durham-based Amey, delivering Waste Water Infrastructure for Northumbrian Water and Scottish Water, has supported the charity for 28 years.

He said “It was a privilege to be part of the WaterAid team – soaking up the fantastic festival atmosphere while helping make a difference.”

He added: “People were very sympathetic to the cause as taps and toilets are never far from your mind at the festival, so it was a great opportunity to engage tens of thousands of people in water and sanitation issues”.

Stuart and the WaterAid team’s worked tirelessly across the event, walking more than 70km around the festival site.

He said: “You have to be committed to the Glastonbury Festival as it’s like travelling to another world. Attending Glastonbury involves a lot of travel and a queue to get in, however, when you overcome these challenges, you enter a vast tented city, a mini-state under canvas.”

As well as campaigning, WaterAid volunteers handed out drinking water to festival-goers, collected rubbish for recycling, manned the toilets, as well as helped manage the pilot scheme to introduce reusable stainless steel cups.

For more information on WaterAid’s #TheWaterFight campaign, visit www.wateraid.org/uk/TheWaterFight