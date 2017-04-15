Students are building bridges with engineers

Students have been building bridges with each other as part of an insight into civil engineering.

Budding young civil engineers took on the task of constructing a fully useable bridge from scratch.

Norham High School pupils get to grips with bridge building.

Pupils at Norham High School, Churchill Community College, Battle Hill Primary School and Riverside Primary School worked with civil engineers to construct, cross and then dismantle a large scale, 15-metre model of a cable-stayed bridge.

It helped the youngsters get a better understanding of engineering projects, including plans to reconstruct Norham Road Bridge over the A1058 Coast Road.

The bridge building fun cam courtesy of the Institute of Civil Engineers’ Bridges to Schools scheme, where pupils get to work with scale models of bridges and learn from experienced civil engineers.

Pupils from Norham High have been working with Capita to understand more about the engineering happening on their doorstep as well as design their own versions of the Norham Road Bridge.

David Baldwin, executive headteacher at Norham High School and Churchill Community College, said: “This will be an unforgettable learning experience for everyone involved.

“We’re always looking for new opportunities to enhance our pupils’ learning and understanding of the world around them, and we’re extremely grateful to the Institute of Civil Engineers, Capita and the North Tyneside Learning Trust for enabling this to happen.”

Richard Carmichael, partnership airector at Capita, said: “We have a really strong relationship with Norham High School and are delighted to be working with them on this latest initiative.

“Events like this are rewarding for our staff and can encourage students to consider a career in engineering, which they may not have previously thought about.”

The bridge was built in the gym at Norham High School with more than 140 pupils aged between ten and 15, in groups of 20, taking part in the exercise.