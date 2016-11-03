Students fired up by Fusiliers

Uniformed services students know the drill when it comes to assault courses.

The TyneMet students were put through their paces at an open day organised by the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers at their battalion headquarters in Newcastle.

The event featured an Assault Course Challenge, including mud crawl nets, under/over bars and rock climbing, with competition from teams from Bishop Auckland College, Newcastle College and two cadet units.

And the TyneMet group finished a creditable second.

Uniformed services teacher Marc Donkin said: “The day was a great success, giving the students an invaluable insight into the different roles available within the army.

“This event contributed to build upon strong links already made with the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers and was thoroughly enjoyed.”