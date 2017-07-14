Students get a glimpse of working life

Pupils were put to the test as they were given a glimpse of their futures.

Year 10 students from Norham High School and Churchchill Community College went head to head with senior staff from local businesses in mock interviews.

The Interview Experience Day was organised by the North Tyneside Learning Trust as part of their World of Work programme, geared towards preparing pupils for their future careers and equipping them with the skills employers need.

Almost 200 pupils benefitted from the day, which included workshops from local universities and almost 30 local employers including Capita, YMCA, Sage, Sir Robert McAlpine, Northumbria Police, Kier and TyneMet College.

David Baldwin, executive headteacher at both schools, said: “It is absolutely essential that we prepare our pupils adequately for the realities and demands of working life.

“Interview and workplace skills are a crucial part of this.

“Our pupils need to have the skills employers need and the ability to approach interview situations with confidence if they want to secure great jobs.

“We know that our pupils gain a great deal from interactive events like these, where they can get involved in a practical way.

“I’d like to thank all of the local employers who have given up their time to prepare for and take part in the day.

“Their contribution is invaluable and will make a big difference to the future life chances of these children.”

Capita’s North Tyneside partnership director, Richard Carmichael, said: “We were delighted to work with both schools again as part of the World of Work initiative.

“Our staff get a great deal of satisfaction from helping the students to learn the skills they will need when seeking employment.

“We also welcome the opportunity to promote not only the North Tyneside Partnership and wider Capita business as places to work, but the professions and industries we represent.”

The full-day event took place at The Parks Sports Centre, North Shields.

For more information about the North Tyneside Learning Trust and its World of Work programme, visit www.ntlearningtrust.org.uk