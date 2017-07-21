Students lay the foundations for a great career in construction

Seven North Tyneside students are building up to a career in construction with hands-on work experience.

The group were among 36 students from colleges and universities across the region to benefit from a week of mentoring from industry professionals on a real building site.

Students Garrath Shaw, Lewis Johnson, Faizan Mohammed, Michael Wright, Tristan Hunt, Mark Willis and Andrew Cross from TyneMet College took part in building scaled down versions of Sheffield’s Millennium Gallery at Marsden Quarry, Whitburn.

During the task they were assessed in management, finances and project delivery as they got to grips with the complexities of civil engineering and construction design.

The Constructionarium North East event, organised by the industry and academic bodies, took place last month.

John Dickson, chairman of the Owen Pugh Group, which owns the quarry, said: “The scheme’s ethos is to bridge the gap between classroom learning and practical site delivery – an essential to prepare students for working in the industry.

“The north east is asserting itself, punching above its weight, in what it’s doing now in training. Nothing else like this is accessible to students in our region.”

After an end-of-course celebration, each participant received a portfolio detailing their work for employers.