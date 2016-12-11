Students sign up to join in fund-raiser

Pupils are playing their part in helping vulnerable deaf children and adults.

Students at Whitley Bay High School are among schools and groups across Tyne and Wear taking part in sign2sing, an annual fund-raising event organised by the Deaf Health Charity SignHealth.

Thousands of schools, businesses, community groups and organisations take part, getting an introduction to British Sign Language through music.

They all learn a specially written song with signs and use their performance as a platform for fundraising activities. The song for sign2sing 2017 is called Together’

Money raised will be used by SignHealth to improve the health and wellbeing of deaf people in the UK and Uganda.

Susie Norbury, SignHealth’s director of fundraising, said: “Learning a few words and greetings in sign language is easy to do and great fun. The more that children learn to sign, the more included and less isolated deaf children will be.

“The money this event raises is vital so that we can continue to give deaf children the chance of lives as healthy and happy as those of their hearing peers.”

Visit www.sign2sing.org.uk/register