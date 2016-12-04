Students win a £300 prize for their recycling

Youngsters are looking to do more for the environment after winning a cash prize.

King Edward Primary School, in North Shields, scooped £300 from North Tyneside Council for its excellent environmental efforts.

The prize is given to schools that keep to their promise of washing, squashing and recycling any recyclable materials.

The money will be used by the school’s young eco-team to help fill a special eco playpod in the playground which will be stocked with materials such as boxes, old tyres and rope that all the children can use at lunchtimes to create new and interesting things.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “I’m absolutely delighted that the final set of prize money for this year has been awarded to King Edward Primary School.

“They thoroughly deserve their win as all the children and staff work extremely hard to do their bit for recycling and green issues.

“Environmental issues are a major priority for the council and I am very pleased that this competition has proved so popular with residents and schools. More than 100 local people have won a share of more than £7,000 in high street vouchers and over 3,000 residents have now pledged to wash, squash and recycle.”

“This is great news not only for the environment but also for the council as it reduces how much we pay for landfill charges, money that could be much better spent elsewhere.”

North Tyneside Council has been running the ‘Changing Our Thinking’ campaign, which provides rewards and incentives to encourage residents to recycle, since early 2014.

Either by entering online or at a community roadshow, residents can make a pledge to wash, squash and recycle at home and be entered into a monthly prize draw for £100 of High Street shopping vouchers.