Sue takes on new role

There’s been a change at the top of a North Tyneside organisation.

Sue Hart has taken on the role of president of the Inner Wheel Club of Tynemouth.

She took the chain of office at the club’s July meeting from Virginia Hopwood, who enjoyed a successful year in the position.

And tradition was observed as Sue was presented with a bouquet of flowers from Tynemouth Rotary president Archie McGlynn.

Sue said: “I was delighted to receive such a lovely present from our Rotarians and I hope that both our clubs have a very successful year.”

The hand-over took place at the meeting at Whitley Bay Golf Club.