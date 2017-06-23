Summer fair to raise funds for school

A summer fair is being held to raise funds for a school.

Woodlawn School, in Drumoyne Gardens, West Monkseaton, is holding the event on Saturday from noon to 3pm.

There will be entertainment from True Colours Theatre and Woodlawn School Hands Hearts Voices Choir.

Stalls will include a posh tombola, bottle lotto for over 18s, chocolate tombola, a silent auction and a raffle.

Games will include Guess The Weight of The Cake, Guess the Number of Sweeties in a Jar and Guess Teddy’s Name.

There will also be Paula’s Pots & Posies and stalls selling toys, jewellery and bits’n’bobs.

Food and refreshments will be available in the form of a barbeque, beverages, cakes and ice-cream from Mr Cool.

Woodlawn is a school for children from two to 19-years-old with physical, medical and sensory needs.

Gill Wilson, Woodlawn’s headteacher, said: “It would be fabulous to see as many people as possible from the wider community at our annual summer fair at what will be a fun-filled afternoon.

“Many thanks to our many supporters for the generous donations we have received for the fair.”

Organisers from the Woodlawn Parents & Friends Association are grateful to all the businesses who are supporting the fair with vouchers and donations.