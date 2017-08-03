Summer festival fun continues

Have your say

North Tyneside’s Summer Festival continues this week with international street entertainment and activities for young children.

The Spanish City Plaza will see more circus street acts at the weekend, hosted by Asaf ‘n’ Roll.

Visitors can enjoy The Toni Smith Show, from New Zealand, JP Koala, from Australia, and Japan’s number one comedy circus act, Witty Look.

Expect lots of tricks, stunts and plenty of audience participation with shows between noon and 3.30pm.

Fun events for under-fives will take place at Tynemouth Station from 10am until noon, between Monday, August 7, and Friday, August 11.

Activities include creative play from ARTventurers, dance from LP Dancing Tots, messy play from Glooptastic, as well as mini sports classes. A change of clothing is recommended for the creative play sessions. Events cannot be pre-booked and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

The events are organised by North Tyneside Council and are free to attend. For details about the full programme of events taking place throughout the summer, see www.visitnorthtyneside.com