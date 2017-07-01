Sums add up for pair as they graduate academy

Two young North East finance professionals have graduated from a bespoke training academy to join a team of financial advisers.

Rachael Benford and David Simpson, of Newcastle Building Society, have completed the Ocademy financial adviser training scheme run by Openwork, one of the UK’s largest financial services distribution networks.

They are now qualified financial advisers with Newcastle Financial Advisers Limited, the Society’s financial advice arm, having gained a QCF Level 4 Diploma in Financial Advice.

David has become a financial adviser at the Society’s North Shields branch, while Rachael will shortly be moving across from the Yarm branch to a financial adviser role in Hexham.

Stuart Dodson, managing director at Newcastle Financial Advisers, said: “It took a great deal of hard work and dedication from David and Rachael to successfully complete their Diplomas in Financial Advice, and we are extremely proud of their achievements.

“The Society continues to invest in providing face-to-face financial advice to customers.

“Financial advisers are available in our branches across the region, and we are committed to providing accessible financial advice to help our customers plan and manage their financial options.

“Nurturing the talent we have is hugely important to this offer.

“Ocademy is a great training opportunity for staff who have the ambition to become financial advisers, and we are seeing five other members of staff working towards following in Rachael and David’s footsteps.”