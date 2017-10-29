Suspected malicious call to life brigade in North Tyneside

The Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade was called out twice yesterday – the second incident is thought to have been a malicious hoax.

At 11.27pm, it was paged by UK Coastguard to search for a vessel in distress near Cullercoats Bay.

UK Coastguard had received a ‘mayday call’ via VHF Channel 16 from a vessel said to be in this location, which reported taking on water.

The brigade worked with RNLI lifeboat teams from Cullercoats and Tynemouth to search the shore and waters from St Mary’s Lighthouse to King Edward’s Bay.

With nothing found and no further information being available, all teams stood down at around 1am.

It was suspected that the call had been a malicious hoax.

At 10.09pm on the same night, UK Coastguard paged the brigade with a request to search King Edward’s Bay and the surrounding area for a man who had left home earlier that evening in a suspected attempt to self-harm.

The brigade arrived on scene a few minutes later and met with Northumbria Police officers, who confirmed that the man had been found elsewhere in the region a moment earlier and was now in police custody.

With no persons now thought to be in danger, the brigade stood down.