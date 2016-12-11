Sweet treat at outlet shopping centre

Shoppers are in for a Christmas treat after a new shop opened at Royal Quays Outlet Centre.

The Sweet Emporium is the latest business to open its doors at the North Shields attraction.

Established in 2006, The Sweet Emporium is a family business which originated in Stoke-on-Trent and now has 17 stores across the UK.

A team of six have been appointed including Sarah Green, from Jarrow, as store manager.

Sarah said: “I have a vast amount of retail experience having previously worked within a range of stores and when I saw the job advertised on the internet it was something I had to apply for.

“Becoming store manager is a fresh challenge and I am fortunate to be working alongside a very friendly and enthusiastic team.

“The centre is an ideal location, it is accessible, there is free onsite parking and it attracts lots of people not just from the local area but from either side of the River Tyne.

“We have a fantastic offering at The Sweet Emporium. There is a variety of choice from traditional sweets to a vast range of American products such as Hershey’s, pretzels and American sodas.

“We also have a diabetic range offering a whole host of sugar free goodies and for anyone looking for stocking fillers this is the ideal place to pop into. We can put together a Christmas gift set all of which can be decoratively gift wrapped.

“We pride ourselves on offering a diverse and quality service and very much appeal to shoppers who are attracted to our old fashioned humbugs and aniseed balls and have popped in to enjoy a trip down memory lane.”

Royal Quays centre manager, Judith Ramshaw, said: “The Sweet Emporium appeals to a range of people and its diabetic offering is very welcome news.

“The store is very retro in style and I would recommend anyone visiting the centre to pop in. We wish the company the very best of luck and we are always on-hand to provide support and advice.”