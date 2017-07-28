Swim Safe sessions come to Tynemouth this summer

A national programme offering free outdoor swimming and water safety sessions for children is coming to Tynemouth for the first time.

Swim Safe teaches children aged seven to 14 how to stay safe when swimming outdoors, which is more challenging than swimming in a pool.

The programme, created in partnership with Swim England and the RNLI, will take place at Longsands beach from August 2 until August 12.

The hour-long sessions are run by qualified swimming teachers and lifeguards, supported by a team of trained volunteers.

They begin with 20 minutes of land-based safety before heading into the water for practical tuition with a teacher.

Gareth Oxley, Swim Safe co-ordinator, for Longsands, said: “Children love swimming outdoors – but swimming in the sea, rivers and lakes is more challenging than swimming in a pool where most lessons take place. Swim Safe helps children learn to keep safe when swimming outdoors, so they know what do if they get into trouble.”

For more information, or to book a free swim session, visit www.swimsafe.org.uk

Children must be able to swim at least 25 metres to take part.

Wetsuits, swimming hats and a free goody bag with a t-shirt are all provided.