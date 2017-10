The Bowmen of Backworth will be holding their last free Have-a-Go Archery session on their field at Backworth Miners’ Welfare (NE27 0AH) tomorrow (Saturday, October 7) between 10am and 1pm.

All are welcome to try the sport that received a boost from the 2012 Olympics and all equipment, help and instruction is provided.

Contact Keith Ritson on 0191 237 1963.