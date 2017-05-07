Taylor Wimpey helps build club’s U11s

Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey North East has donated £500 to Wallsend Boys Club’s U11s team.

The club, which plays near the company’s Whitfield Green development, in Benton, will use the cash to buy new kit and cover the costs of the end-of-season national tournament.

Karl Morton, for Taylor Wimpey, said: “We understand the importance of supporting communities we build in, which is why we are more than happy to donate to the Boys Club.”

“We look forward to seeing the U11s team in their smart new kits, and wish the players every success in the upcoming season.”

Paul Lockyear, Wallsend Boys Club secretary, said: “I have been involved in junior football for the past ten years, and have seen first-hand how much the children smile and take pride in their work when they wear proper kits and look the part.

“I would like to say a big thank you to Taylor Wimpey for its kind donation, there are plenty of smiles in the team now.”

Wallsend Boys Club was originally founded 1904 by the Swan Hunter Shipbuilders to help educate apprentices and develop their physical, mental, and spiritual capacity.

The club now represents teams from U7s to over 40s, playing in the Northern Football Alliance League.

Whitfield Green offers buyers a range of three- to five-bedroom homes in the heart of the Newcastle suburb of Benton, providing easy access to a range of amenities and local attractions.

Paul added: “We pride ourselves in being a community-focused club, and the residents of Whitfield Green are more than welcome to come down to the playing field and perhaps even join one of our teams.”

To find out more about the Whitfield Green development, call 0191 338 5346 or visit www.taylorwimpey.com.