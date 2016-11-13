Team just misses out on top title

Young golfers came close to netting national success at a tournament.

The junior team at Whitley Bay Golf Club had qualified for the Home Nations Inter-Club Championship after securing the Northumbria Junior Golf Team title.

The team – made up of Brandon Jones, Rosie Belsham, Tom Swinney, James Burston, Jack Suttie and Charlotte Pickering – progressed to the next stage at the North Regional Finals.

After progressing to the National Semi Final at Hallamshire Golf Club near Sheffield they faced an extremely difficult and challenging course, against four strong teams from Leeds, Bedfordshire, Leicester and Rutland, and celebrated a win on a count-back scoring 382.

The National Final at Studley Wood Golf Club in Oxfordshire saw the team play extremely well but, although improving upon their semi final aggregate score by five shots, it was not enough to finish in the top two.

Despite it, the youngsters were able to experience playing in a national final in front of TV cameras.

A delighted club spokesperson said: “To perform so well under the pressure, was a real testament to the Whitley Bay Juniors.

“It has been a fantastic experience for everyone involved and hopefully this will act as a springboard for bigger and better things to come.”

Whitley Bay Golf Club has a brand new indoor golf school under construction.

For more on the club and opportunities for juniors, contact their PGA Professional, David Twizell, on 0191 252 5688.