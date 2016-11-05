Tech firm’s a triumph

A thriving IT solutions business is going from strength to strength as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Perfect Image was started by chief executive Andrew Robson from his bedroom in 1991 after he graduated from Cambridge University with an MA in computer science.

A year later he employed his first member of staff.

And today the business is based in Cobalt Business Park, with more than 100 staff and turnover of £7.5m last year following growth of 30 per cent.

Andrew said: “From a modest start I’ve worked hard to develop the brand and shape our delivery so that we continue to excel in customer service and bespoke technical delivery.”