Tee-time pays off for hospice as club raises more than £50,000

The Rotary Club in North Shields has swung past the £50,000 fundraising mark after supporting St Oswald’s Hospice for the past ten years.

The club has held a golfing competition every summer for two decades, raising more than £100,000 for charities.

And the most recent tournament, held on June 23, raised £5,000, meaning the club has now raised £53,848 for St Oswald’s in the past ten years.

Past president Peter Matthew said: “The tournament is always a fantastic event and this year was no different. We attracted an increased number of teams and enjoyed a brilliant day with the rain holding off.

“St Oswald’s provides a wonderful service to the region and is such a worthwhile charity, which relies heavily on fundraising and donations.

“We’d like to say an enormous thank you to Tynemouth Golf Club for being so hospitable and allowing us to host our event at the venue, and to all of our sponsors who helped us to raise as much money. Special thanks to the members of North Shields Inner Wheel who organised the raffle, which raised over £1,000.”

Natalie Santamera, community fundraiser at St Oswald’s, said: “We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all the club members and supporters and hope to continue fundraising with them for many more years to come.”