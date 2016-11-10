Teen arrested over theft of charity boxes

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the theft of Remembrance Day charity boxes.

A 15-year-old male youth has been arrested on suspicion of theft and is currently detained in custody helping police with their enquiries.

It follows the theft of charity boxes from Greggs shop on The Boulevard in Longbenton on Saturday, November 5, and another at Aidan House News on Front Street in Benton on Monday, November 7.

Police are also investigating a third similar offence at Greggs on Station Road in Forest Hall on Wednesday, November 9, between 4pm and 4.49pm.

Enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 627 of 07/11/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.