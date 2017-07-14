Teenage fund-raiser presented with coveted Diana Award

A teenage fund-raiser has received the royal seal of approval for her charity work.

Harriotte Lane, from West Allotment, has been recognised by the international charity set up as a legacy for Princess Diana.

The 16-year-old beauty queen has been presented with a Diana award, which recognises outstanding young people who have gone above and beyond in their daily lives to create and sustain positive change in their communities.

Since embarking on fund-raising in 2013 when she first competed for Miss Teen Great Britain, Harriotte has raised more than £35,000, attended and supported over 500 charity and community events as well as hosting her own.

Harriotte, who won the Miss Teen title in 2014, has set up the North a East Pageant Network to continue to support, mentor and inspire others to get involved.

She was nominated for the award by local photographer Hannah Todd, who said: “She is a very special and unique young lady. Harriotte works tirelessly to contribute to our community and her charity work is amazing.

“I’ve witnessed her inspire and motivate so many people I just felt I had to do something that would give a Harriotte the deserved recognition.”

Hannah added: “She’s got a huge modelling career ahead of her, she is already seen as one if the region’s top models and has been signed by an international agency, but Harriotte is just as determined to be a strong role model as well.”

Harriotte is also going back to represent the region in the national competition Miss Teen Galaxy England, following last year’s achievement of placing second runner-up.