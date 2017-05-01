Teenagers spark alert at Tynemouth

Concern was raised today for the safety of teenagers jumping into the sea at Tynemouth, with large breaking waves reported in the area.

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade was called at 4.20pm after the Coastguard received reports of a large group of youths acting in a potentially dangerous way by jumping into the sea at Browns Bay, with large breaking waves nearby.

Brigade members arrived on scene and, along with officers from Northumbria Police, spoke to a group of around 30 teenagers, some of whom were drinking alcohol.

Safety advice was given and the police then asked the teenagers to leave the coastal promenade.

Once the group had left the area, officers said they would continue to monitor them as the afternoon continued and the Brigade was stood down.

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade is a voluntary shore-based coastal rescue service formed in 1864.