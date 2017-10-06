Tell me what matters to you

I really enjoy meeting people from across North Tyneside and I was thrilled to see so many people at my Listen event in Wallsend in September.

It is a great chance to tell me about the issues that matter to you so please come along to the next event if you’d like to talk to me.

It takes place on Saturday, November 18, at The Beacon Centre in North Shields.

Last month, I got the opportunity to see the Fiddler’s Green memorial unveiled in North Shields.

The beautiful sculpture is a fitting tribute to all those fishermen who lost their lives just doing their jobs.

It was wonderful to see hundreds of people on the Fish Quay to celebrate our fishing heritage and remember loved ones lost at sea.

I urge everyone to visit the memorial to see it for themselves.

Congratulations, once again, to all those involved in raising the money to create this fantastic memorial.

Regeneration projects across the borough are moving ahead at pace.

Planning permission has been granted for new homes in Northumberland Square, North

Shields, and new housing is being developed at the Avenue, High Point and Whisky Bends sites in Whitley Bay.

Next week is Local Democracy Week and young people across North Tyneside will be involved in activities to learn about what democracy means to them.

Our young people are always so passionate and enthusiastic about playing an active part in our community, and I hope they all have a great experience during the week.