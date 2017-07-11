Tens of thousands take in the Mouth of the Tyne Festival

Thousands of people flocked to Tynemouth for the popular Mouth of the Tyne Festival.

Nearly 100,000 people took in the four-day festival – bringing an estimated £1million to the local economy.

Crowds having a fun time at tthe Mouth of the Tyne Festival 2017 Picture by Jane Coltman

The popular annual event featured alternative rockers Elbow, singer songwriters Tom Odell and Laura Marling, and British music legend Billy Ocean – all performing shows at Tynemouth Priory and Castle.

Visitors to the festival saw international street entertainers, took part in life-sized video games and browsed dozens of classic VW Campervans.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that so many people came to enjoy the festivities over the weekend and I would like to thank everyone that took part and helped to deliver such a fantastic event.

“I know also that it can be a time of disruption for residents and I know the team really appreciates the huge support they receive across the weekend from people that live in the area.”

Elbow at the Mouth of the Tyne Festival 2017 Picture by Jane Coltman

Elbow’s show sold out in days and a sell-out crowd sang along to the band’s songs in warm temperatures with stunning views out to sea beyond.

A relaxed evening of folk music followed with Laura Marling, King Creosote and Karen Elson.

Tom Odell was so impressed with the setting that he tweeted his 250,000-plus followers a stunning image of him backstage.

Billy Ocean proved a massive crowd pleaser and a dozen hits were delivered in style with one of the biggest sing-a-longs the North East has seen in recent years.

Billy Ocean delighted the crowd at the Mouth of the Tyne Festival 2017 Picture by Jane Coltman

Tynemouth’s Surf Cafe saw Roddy Woomble, the frontman of Scottish indie giants Idlewild, play a sold-out solo show there on Saturday while the following day saw crowds descend on the award-winning venue to see emerging talent in a special BBC Introducing event.

International street entertainers including acrobats, comedians and aerial artists performed in Tynemouth Front Street and many people chose to sit back and enjoy the chilled atmosphere of the jazz stage.

Tynemouth Station hosted fun, interactive sessions for under 5s and their parents. There were music performances and a giant interactive video game installation saw hundreds of people be a part of some much-loved arcade classics.

Pc Peter Hall, who spearheads the policing Coastwatch scheme, said: “The festival is a great fixture for Tynemouth and we’re glad to see that everyone has enjoyed this year’s event safely. It generates a great atmosphere and gives a welcome boost to the area. Events like this are a great reminder of just how vibrant, safe and enjoyable our coastal areas are, here in North Tyneside.”

La Dinamo - Music on Cycles on Front Street at the Mouth of the Tyne Festival 2017 Picture by Jane Coltman

The Mouth of the Tyne Festival is organised by North Tyneside Council and supported by Engie, Port of Tyne, Tyne Met College and Kier.