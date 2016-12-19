Thanks to postal staff at Christmas

Postmen and women have been thanked for their hard work during Royal Mail’s busiest period.

Mayor Norma Redfearn visited the North Tyneside Delivery Office to see first-hand the operation of delivering Christmas post.

She was shown around the office by Delivery Office Manager, Keith Jobling, and was introduced to the postmen and women.

Mrs Redfearn said: “At no other time is the hard work and dedication of postmen and women clearer than during the festive period.

“I thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to ensure Christmas cards and presents are delivered to loved ones on time, and for all they do year-round.”

Mr Jobling said: “It was a pleasure to show Norma Redfearn our Christmas operation and to hear her kind words of encouragement and support.

“We are extremely proud of our postmen and women for all their hard work during the Festive Season and for continuing our proud history of delivering Christmas mail.”

Residents are reminded that the last recommend posting dates for Christmas are:

Second Class – Tuesday, December 20;

First Class – Wednesday, December 21;

Special Delivery – Thursday, December 22.