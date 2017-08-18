The apple of Whitley Bay first school’s eye

Whitley Bay Rotary Club has presented a first school with a purpose-built circular garden seat for the playground.

The six-sided bench was gifted to Apple Tree Gardens First School and was built around an existing fruit tree in the yard.

The bench, which has been carved with the school motto, Enjoy, Succeed, Achieve, was manufactured by people with mental health issues and learning disabilities who work for Blyth Star Enterprises, an organisation that enables them to lead independent lives in their communities.

The seat has been constructed from pressure-treated softwood, which the students have done in conjunction with Blyth Star Joiners and Teachers, who were also involved in resurfacing the earth beneath the seat to allow drainage and reduce weed growth.