The art of wellbeing

Older people in North Tyneside have been brushing up on their art skills.

Sessions have been taking place at Ashfield Court in Forest Hall for the past three months as part of a wellbeing initiative for residents with dementia.

Supported by staff and the Equal Arts charity, the residents have been learning about watercolours, oils and brush techniques.

Now the results of their work have gone on show at the Oxford Centre in Longbenton, before moving on to the campus for ageing and vitality in Newcastle.

Activities co-ordinator at the Akari Care home Karen Oliver said: “The visual arts sessions have helped people to communicate with staff and each other, and I get so much pleasure out of seeing them join in.

“You can see residents making connections.”