The comedy of Spamalot

An amateur dramatics group will bring comedy to the stage at Whitley Bay next week.

Whitley Bay Operatic Society will present Spamalot from November 1 to 5 at the Playhouse.

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot tells the legendary tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table and features a bevy (or possibly a brace) of beautiful show girls, witch burnings (cancelled due to health and safety) not to mention cows, killer rabbits and French people.

The show features fantastic tunes more magical than a Camelot convention, including He Is Not Dead Yet, Knights of the Round Table, Find Your Grail and of course the Nation’s Favourite Comedy Song (Reader’s Digest Poll 2010 - before it went bust), Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life.

Whitley Bay Operatic Society is teaming up with Relish Cafe in Whitley Bay for its upcoming production, and the cafe will be offering a menu of Spamalot-themed food and drinks during for Spamalot ticket holders.

Tickets, costing £15, £13 concessions and £10, are available from the Box Office, Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm, Saturday 10.30am to 2.30pm, booking hotline 0844 248 1588 or online at www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk