The Little Fishy is up for a big award

The Little Fishy, in Tynemouth, has been revealed as one of the UK’s top mobile fish and chip businesses, as part of the 30th anniversary National Fish & Chip Awards, organised by Seafish.

Following initial judging, three businesses – The Little Fishy; StarChip Enterprise UK Ltd, in Worcestershire; and The Sizzling Squid, in Shropshire – have been shortlisted for the Best Mobile Fish and Chip Operator Award, one of 15 categories in the 2018 awards.

The Little Fishy will now compete to become the number one fish and chip mobile catering unit in the UK.

To get to this stage and secure a place in the coveted shortlist, the businesses have been appraised across a wide range of judging criteria, including sustainable-sourcing policies, staff training processes and marketing activities.

Over the coming weeks, the shops will face further judging, in the form of mystery dining inspections, before the winner is announced at the prestigious awards ceremony in London in January next year.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, said: “We’re seeing a new generation of mobile fish and chip units pop up around the country, with so many people using them for events and less traditionally, for weddings.

“The public love fish and chips so it’s no surprise that fish and chip vans are one of the most popular mobile catering options.

“Running a successful mobile business is no easy feat and requires a great deal of commitment and passion in order to succeed, but all of our finalists hit the mark perfectly.”