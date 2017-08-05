There’s a new builder on the block

A new name in North Tyneside’s housebuilding sector has started work to create 145 family homes in the area.

Robertson Homes is now on site at Backworth Park, an extensive development involving a number of different builders, and is building 145 three and four-bedroom homes,

comprising 12 different house types. Development director Kirk Thompson said: “We have built a reputation over 50 years for building family homes of the highest quality.”

He added: it is fantastic that we are bringing that into the North East in such a significant year for the business.

“Our Backworth development has already attracted a significant amount of attention and interest, and our homes will be unique and unrivalled in terms of their appearance, quality of design and interiors. We are committed to creating the highest quality of residential development here and, in doing so, to become part of the local community.”

Interest in the development has already been very high and a purpose-built marketing suite is now open, with show homes anticipated in the autumn.

While Robertson Homes is a new entrant to the region’s housebuilding market, its parent company – construction giant Robertson Group - has had a strong presence in the North East for many years and has been building family homes in Scotland since 1967, winning a number of awards during that time.

Robertson Homes was recently awarded House Builder of the Year and House of the Year (for its Azure Grand home) at the Scottish Home Awards 2017.

The company is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary, a milestone marked by Robertson Homes’ expansion beyond Scotland, into the North East of England, for the first time.

Backworth Park is one of two developments currently underway in the North East, the other being Cragside View in Rothbury, Northumberland. Further sites are planned to start later this year.