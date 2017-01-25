Thief steals car after burglary

A car has been stolen during a sneak-in burglary.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened between 11pm on Sunday, January 22, and 7.50am the following day.

Burglars entered the address in Boldon Close, Wallsend, via an unlocked front door and stole car keys.

They then stole the mobility car, a blue Ford C Max car, prefix ND63, parked outside.

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.

Also anyone who may be offered this vehicle for sale is asked to contact officers.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 8008U/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.