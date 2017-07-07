This has been a great month

More great news for North Tyneside.

It’s been another fantastic month in North Tyneside with so many positive things happening all across the borough.

Firstly, I would like to thank everyone involved in achieving North Tyneside’s rating from Ofsted last month.

Ofsted rated our children’s services department as ‘Good’, with an ‘Outstanding’ mark for our support for care leavers.

This was a really great result and a credit to officers who work so hard to make sure children and young people have the best chances in life.

It’s also a testament to the children and young people in North Tyneside, who work with us to shape the services they receive.

Thanks to all those who make such a difference through the Children in Care Council and other projects.

If you combine this result with the fact that our schools are rated amongst the top in the country, it’s further evidence that North Tyneside is a fantastic place to grow up.

Once again, North Tyneside is going to be packed with exciting events and activities over the summer.

Our Mouth of the Tyne Festival starts today and features a programme of international music artists, street entertainers, independent bands, plus amazing street food.

Our summer programme will also see events for all the family to enjoy across North Tyneside.

I hope you all get the chance to come along and make the most of our beautiful beaches, parks and communities.