Thousands expected at annual firework display

Skies over North Tyneside will be lit up to help mark the start of a Winter Festival.

Thousands of visitors are expected on The Links, Whitley Bay, on November 6, for North Tyneside Council’s annual fireworks display, supported by Whitley Bay Rotary Club.

There will be fairground rides and hot food from 6pm, with the show getting underway at 7pm.

The event heralds the start of North Tyneside’s Winter Festival which includes dozens of events – including Christmas markets, Santa’s grottos, reindeer visits and pantomimes – and runs until January 2017.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “I know how popular the Winter Festival is with residents and visitors. The programme is packed full of events for the whole family to enjoy and the fireworks is the perfect event to get this year’s festivities underway.”

The full Winter Festival programme is available online at www.visitnorthtyneside.com and from libraries and Tourist Information Centres.