Thousands fall silent to honour the fallen at Remembrance services

Thousands of people paid their respects to men and women who gave their life for their country.

Remembrance Services were held around North Tyneside last Friday and on Sunday.

Flt Sgt Calum Hartwell of 346 (Tynemouth) Squadron ATC sounds the Last Post at Whitley Bay Remembrance Sunday parade.

Services took place at war memorials in Killingworth, Whitley Bay, North Shields, Benton and Wallsend.

Parades of current and former service personnel took place at each, while dignitaries were on hand to lay wreaths at the memorials.

The ‘Last Post’ was played while prayers were also given while the young and old watched on.

Last Friday, TyneMet College’s Uniformed Services department paid their respects by performing a Remembrance Day parade at the Wallsend Dene Memorial.

The band of 346 (Tynemouth) Squadron ATC saluting the dias at the Remembrance Sunday parade at Hawkeys Lane, North Shields.

The parade was led by two members of the Fifth Fusiliers who remarked on the student’s hard work to perform a co-ordinated drill.

The community of Kings Priory School also marked Armistice Day.

All 1,300 pupils and staff congregated in front of the Tynemouth School war memorial in the yard of the Huntington Place school.

A service was led by The Principal Philip Sanderson, Senior Provost for Woodard Revd Canon Brendan Clover and pupils from the Sixth Form Senior Leadership team.

Representatives of the School, the Parents Association and the former pupils of the School lay wreaths during the service.

As part of the service pupil Gabrielle Corcoran lay a wreath in front of the memorial on behalf of the School while Joanne Cressey and Mairi Anderson lay a wreath on behalf of the Parents’ Association.

Whitley Bay Boys Club Under 8s football team were among the sports teams who marked Remembrance Sunday, wearing poppy stickers on their shirts to show their support.