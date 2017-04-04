Thousands of pounds raised at YMCA’s Sleep Easy

Thousands of pounds has been raised by hardy souls who spent a night sleeping rough.

YMCA North Tyneside organised a Sleep Easy event to raise awareness of homeless young people. More than 55 YMCA officials, volunteers and local students took part in the event, held in St Cuthbert’s Church car park.

And they raised £7,264, with donations still coming in – closing in on the £7,500 target they set themselves.

The money raised will be used for additional emergency and long-term accommodation in the YMCA’s North Shields facility.

The organisation is about to start construction of several self-contained flats to provide up to two years of support for young and vulnerable homeless people aged 16 to 25.

Food and drinks on the night were provided by Tynemouth Coffee Company, Zapatista Burrito Bar, North Shields Quality Butchers, The Spring Gardens and Warburtons.

Cardboard boxes were donated by Fenwicks Warehouse, Boundary Mill Shiremoor, Morrisons in Preston Grange and JTF Mega Discount Warehouse with FE Maughan Ltd in Whitley Bay providing the firewood.

Dean Titterton, YMCA North Tyneside chief executive, said: “We know that without the support we offer, many more young people would be sleeping on the streets and have less options and less chance of realising their potential.”

Donations can still be made at www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/ymca-northtyneside/sleepeasy2017