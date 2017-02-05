Thousands raised for lifeboat crew

Thousands of pounds has been raised for a life-saving organisation.

Two annual fund-raising events held in Cullercoats, along with the sale of Christmas cards and calendars, raised £6,221 for the village’s lifeboat station.

Officials have thanked the big community effort and support of local businesses – with the money being recently presented to the RNLI.

On New Year’s Day, both The Quarry pub and the Crescent Club in Cullercoats arranged fund-raising events including raffles, auctions and collections. The crew versus The Quarry regulars annual tug of war’resulted in a 2-1 victory to the lifeboat volunteers.

The pub, which has supported the lifeboat for more than 30 years, raised over £750.

In the afternoon the Crescent Club held its fund-raising events. The main organiser of the Crescent Club fund-raising, Kathy Blackman, said: “I would like to thank the customers of Cullercoats Crescent Club for their financial support and for buying tickets and donating money in our collections.

“Also a big thank-you must go to people who have donated gifts and prizes in the months previous to the raffle. An amount of £1,559 was donated to Cullercoats Lifeboat.”

The sale of Christmas cards and calendars raised £3,911.

Frank Taylor, lifeboat operations manager, said: “I would like to express my thanks to all of the businesses who helped to sell our cards and calendars and to everyone who bought them. All the money raised will go to help save lives at sea.”