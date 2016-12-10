Thousands raised in memory of teenager

Thousands of pounds has been raised in memory of a brave teenager.

Cullercoats Primary School’s Parent Association organised a ceilidh in support of the Bilcliffe family, who lost their son Olly just days after his 14th birthday last February.

The event raised more than £1,300 for the RVI’s Children’s Cancer Fund, with the cheque being presented to Vince Bilcliffe and his daughter Libby at the school’s Christmas fair.

Helen Symonds, of the association, said: “Cullercoats was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of such a young member of the community and the money raised is representative of the strength of support towards the family.

“The Association would like to thank Hexham’s Blue Eyed Strangers ceilidh band and to the school community for supporting the event.”

Next year’s ceilidh is already being planned and the Association are hoping that it will become a yearly event, which will bring the people of Cullercoats together in the spirit of helping others.