Thousands set to enjoy return of Mouth of the Tyne Festival

Thousands of people are expected to descend on Tynemouth next week as a popular festival makes its return.

A bumper programme is in store at the Mouth of the Tyne Festival, which takes place from July 6 to 9.

Alternative rockers Elbow, singer songwriters Tom Odell and Laura Marling, and music legend Billy Ocean will perform at Tynemouth Priory and Castle.

Elsewhere, visitors to the festival can see international street entertainers, take part in life-sized video games and, for the first time, there is a classic VW Campervan rally featuring around 30 iconic campers, surf buses and Beetles.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “We know that many people are looking forward to a fantastic weekend.

“There will be lots to see and do and of course we’re welcoming some of the UK’s biggest names in music to North Tyneside as usual.”

The Mouth of the Tyne Festival is organised by North Tyneside Council and supported by Engie, Port of Tyne, Tyne Met College and Kier.

Andrew Moffat, Port of Tyne chief executive officer, said: “The Port of Tyne is proud to continue its support for the Mouth of The Tyne Festival.

“The festival is set to bring thousands of visitors to North Tyneside from across the country and beyond, providing the opportunity to showcase our rich heritage and diverse culture.”

Elbow’s show sold out in days, Laura Marling wowed the crowds at Glastonbury while only a handful of tickets remain for Tom Odell and Billy Ocean’s shows.

Ian Hunter, leader of 70s rock legends Mott the Hoople, performs at Playhouse Whitley Bay on Monday.

Canadian-American folk-rock singer Martha Wainwright performs at the venue on Saturday, July 8. On the same day, Roddy Woomble plays at the Surf Cafe.

The following night, a special BBC Introducing event with free entry showcases emerging regional artists. The line-up features Avalanche Party, Ani Sandwith, Imogen and Sam Fender.

International street entertainers including acrobats, comedians and aerial artists will perform in Tynemouth Front Street over the weekend and there’s the return of the popular jazz stage.

Tynemouth Station will host fun, interactive sessions for under 5s and their parents.

There will be music performances and a giant interactive video game installation will see hundreds of people across the weekend be a part of some much-loved arcade classics.

The festival, now in its 13th year, has welcomed a vast range of artists to North Tyneside including James Bay, Paul Weller, Will Young, The Script and James Morrison.

For more information see www.mouthofthetynefestival.com or follow the official page on Facebook.