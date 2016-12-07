Three car crash closes part of A19

Motorists are being warned of major delays on a key route this morning.

A three vehicle crash on the A19 southbound near Backworth has left the road partially closed.

The accident happened just after 8am today (Wednesday) and initially saw the road closed between Moor Farm roundabout and Silverlink.

However one lane is now open but motorists are warned of delays in the area.

A police spokesperson said: “Three vehicles are involved in the collision. Nobody is seriously injured but there will be long delays in the area. Police are on scene.

“Emergency services are on scene to assist those involved in the collision. Police are working to get things moving. Please be patient.

“One lane is open on the A19 southbound following the collision approaching the Tyne Tunnel. Still very slow in the area so expect delays.”