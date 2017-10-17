Three North East sports stars to talk at special charity night

A charity supporting people with substance misuse in North Tyneside is holding a special fund-raising night.

Former England cricket star Steve Harmison will be joined by ex-Newcastle United goalkeeper Steve Harper and former world boxing champion Glenn McCrory to talk about their individual career paths.

PROPS chief executive Claire Robinson with colleagues Theresa Atkinson and Lyn Hunter.

The event, which will be hosted by Sky Sports’ Pete Graves, will aim to raise funds and awareness for local substance misuse charity PROPS NE.

PROPS – Positive Response to Overcoming Problems of Substance misuse – are celebrating their 20th anniversary with the key event, taking place at the newly refurbished Grey St Hotel, Newcastle, on Thursday, November 16, at 7pm.

Pete said: “This promises to be a fantastic event for the region and for PROPS.

“The charity does incredible work in Newcastle and North Tyneside, which affects many families from all walks of life.

“No doubt the guys will deliver an evening of brilliant entertainment!”

Tickets are £25 per person.

For ticket enquiries telephone PROPS on 0191 226 3440 or visit Eventbrite, searching sporting legends.

Tickets are also available to purchase at Grey Street Hotel on Grey Street and the The New Northumbria Hotel in Jesmond.

Former world boxing champion, Glenn McCrory said: “I’m delighted to be involved in this sporting talk-in evening.

“It’s always great fun when the north east lads get together to reminisce about our sporting pasts.”