Three taken to hospital after being pulled from the North Sea in two incidents

Three people were pulled from the sea in two separate incidents on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Cullercoats Bay just before 9am after a dog walker had spotted a possible person in difficulty.

After raising the alarm at Cullercoats Lifeboat station, where crew had been preparing for a training day, the dog walker and a crew member found the woman and pulled her from the water’s edge.

The lifeboat crew carried her to the lifeboat station, where they administered first aid until they were joined by the Great North Air Ambulance and North East Ambulance Service, who took over.

Northumbria Police and Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB) also attended, with the Brigade members clearing the beach for the Air Ambulance to land.

The casualty was taken to hospital in the ambulance.

A spokesperson for Cullercoats Lifeboat said: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the casualty.”

Just after 11.30am on Sunday, concerns were raised for a number of swimmers in the water off the middle of Whitley Bay beach.

Lifeboats from Blyth and Tynemouth RNLI were already at sea at the time of the call and were tasked to do a search of the water.

As TVLB members arrived, the lifeboats identified one casualty in the sea who they quickly recovered to their boats.

A TVLB spokesman said: “A short time later a further casualty was brought ashore by another swimmer.

“Both casualties were conscious but appeared to be suffering from severe hypothermia.

“As Tynemouth Lifeboat brought the casualty recovered from the sea back to their station, Brigade members cared for the casualty who had made it ashore.

“Crews from the North East Ambulance Service arrived at the two different locations and both casualties were then taken to hospital for further assessment and treatment.”