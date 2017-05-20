Tickets are selling fast for festival

Tickets for the third IRON Press Festival are being snapped up, with several events already sold out.

IRON in The Soul, four days of words, music and oddities, opens on Thursday, June 8, offering 17 events around Cullercoats harbour, St Mary’s Island and St George’s Church.

The opening event in the Crescent Club is a play by Ruth Henderson, titled Those in Peril – A Cullercoats Tragedy, telling of the drowning of four members of the Lisle family in 1848. Music comes from The Keelers and choreography from The Cloggies.

All tickets have gone for Friday’s event, also at the Crescent Club, the return of Barnsley poet, raconteur and broadcaster Ian McMillan, who took the first festival by storm, with music from Ray Rowley.

Also sold out is The Existential Breakfast on June 10 at The Boatyard, and the bookmaking workshop at The Community Centre.

Details of other events, including midnight ghost stories at St George’s Church, can be found at www.ironpress.co.uk

Tickets can be booked on 0333 666 3366, at www.ticketsource.co.uk/iron-press or from Cullercoats Coffee and Cullercoats Library.

The library is hosting a festival preview on Tuesday, May 23, at 7.30pm, with samplers from the events, including music from The Keelers, poetry by David Bateman, an extract from a Cold Iron ghost story and a short piece from Ruth Henderson’s play.

Entry is £3. Booking is advised, with tickets on 0191 643 2073 or from the library.