Time is running out to enter annual awards

Time is running out for contact centres to enter an annual awards.

Centres in North Tyneside have just a few days to enter the North East Contact Centre Awards, which search for the industry’s shining stars.

The deadline for nomination for the awards, which celebrate the achievements of frontline and support staff at contact centres, is Friday.

The annual awards – managed by She’s Gott It!, sponsored by NRG and hosted by MAKE it Sunderland – feature new categories, including Outstanding Contribution to the Community, Recruitment Champion and North East Contact Centre of the Year – Under 50 Seats.

Other categories include Contact Centre Adviser of the Year, Inspirational Leader, Sales Star and Multi-Channel Adviser, as well as the three new categories.

Coun Harry Trueman, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “We have one of the most exciting and thriving contact centre industries here in the North East of England and the North East Contact Centre Awards offers businesses a fantastic opportunity to recognise and celebrate their achievements.

“Back for the 15th time, this year’s awards are open to all organisations located in the region with a contact centre function. With 12 categories now to choose from, I’d urge all contact centres no matter how big or small to get their entries in before the November deadline.”

For further information and to enter the awards, visit www.necontactcentreawards.co.uk

Leanne Chambers, client services director at greenbean by NRG, added: “We are proud to headline the North East Contact Centre Awards 2017 to celebrate the achievements of the region’s contact centre stars.

“The North East contact centre sector is home to some of the world’s largest brand names and has many fantastic success stories which need to be showcased.

“greenbean by NRG, our newly branded agile recruitment solutions, has supported clients in this sector for over 30 years and we are excited about the opportunities and continued growth within the industry.”

Sponsorship opportunities for the North East Contact Centre Awards 2017 are available, to download a sponsorship pack visit www.necontactcentreawards.co.uk/sponsors or email alison@shesgottit.com.