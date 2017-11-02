Time’s running out to have a say on services

Time is running out for residents to have their say on council services and shape the way the local authority works in the local area.

More than 4,000 people living across North Tyneside were invited to take part in the council’s annual Residents’ Survey in September – and they now have until November 10 to complete and return their questionnaire.

The survey provides an opportunity for the public to evaluate services provided by the council and suggest improvements.

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “The residents’ survey is an important way for us to get feedback on what we’re doing and how our residents feel about the services we provide.

“The more feedback we receive, the better understanding we will have on what residents want to see from us, so I’d urge anyone who received a survey to share your views.”

Households selected to take part in the survey are chosen at random and all feedback remains anonymous and confidential.

The survey is being managed on behalf of the council by independent research company Ipsos Mori.