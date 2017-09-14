Time to get crafty for Christmas

Christmas gift ideas with a difference will be on offer in Monkseaton at the weekend.

St Andrew’s Church, on Eastfield Avenue, is holding its annual craft fair on Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

There will be a wide range of craft stalls selling something different for a special gift.

Crafts include beauty products, homemade sweets, woodcraft and dried flower arrangements.

Refreshments and light lunches will be served in the St Andrew’s café at the church.

All welcome. For more information, contact Kathleen Hopper on 0191 2522345.