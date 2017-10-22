Top award for North East ambulance staff

Frontline emergency staff have been honoured for their work.

A total of 15 emergency care employees at North East Ambulance Service have received The Queen’s Medal for their dedication to their roles.

The group – who have more than 300 years of service between them – received their awards for more than 20 years’ service.

Among them were Gary Shaw, of Monkseaton, and Philip Buxton, from Seaton Burn.

Her Majesty’s representative the Lord Lieutenant of Tyne & Wear Mrs Susan Margaret Winfield OBE DL presented the medals.

She said: “I am extremely proud of all who have received The Queen’s Medal, to give them the recognition they deserve for their invaluable service to the community.”

NEAS chief executive, Yvonne Ormston said: “I am extremely proud of all of the long-serving employees at the Trust and have huge respect for all who have received this award.

“On behalf of myself and all at the Trust, we thank them for doing the job they do.

“Our employees aim to make a difference day in, day out and The Queen’s Medal awards show they do just that.

“Frontline employees deal with very difficult situations on a daily basis and show the upmost compassion for all patients that they treat.

“They all go above and beyond the call of duty in their roles, striving for excellence and innovation and enabling us to deliver our mission to provide safe, effective and responsive care for all.”