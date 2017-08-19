Tory councillors oppose North Tyneside Local Plan

Have your say

Conservative councillors in North Tyneside have slammed the council’s Local Plan that gives the green light to build 3,000 houses in the Monkseaton and Shiremoor area.

The Tories are expressing concerns about loss of green space, increased traffic congestion, pressure on school places and flooding.

Group leader Coun Judith Wallace said: “The council could have prepared a plan with a much lower level of building, which would still have satisfied the borough’s needs.

“Instead, Labour councillors and the Elected Mayor have chosen a colossal level of building, effectively giving the go-ahead to developers, regardless of the wishes of local residents.”

Ward colleage Coun Paul Mason added: “This is an area which has flooded before, and is still often under water.

“Residents are very worried about more flooding when an extra 3000 homes are built.”

However, the council said that the concerns raised have all been heard by a Government-appointed inspector.

Phil Scott, head of environment, housing and leisure, said: “Like every other council in the country, we were instructed by the Government to produce a Local Plan, which makes provision for future housing growth in our borough.

“Government policy insists on a plan that favours sustainable development and independent Government inspectors are appointed to check these plans accordingly.

“The growth option included in our Local Plan was chosen to limit future development within the legal boundaries set by the Government.

“This was then approved by the council with the Inspector’s final amendments.

“It is important to note, in his overall assessment, the inspector concluded that this is the quantity of housing needed in North Tyneside to meet the housing needs and support the planned strategy for economic growth. ”

In response to congestion concerns, the council said a master plan would be agreed with developers. This would provide new link roads and public transport, potentially even a new Metro station.

The inspector has said he is ‘satisfied at a strategic plan level the transport impacts of the proposed scale of development at Murton would be acceptable’.

The council says prevention methods would be agreed to counter any increased risk of flooding.

Proposals also include a new primary school at Murton and secondary school at Killingworth Moor.