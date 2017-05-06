Tots toddle out to help charity

Toddlers in Whitley Bay raised £1,269.38 for Barnardo’s, the UK’s oldest and largest children’s charity, during last summer’s animal-themed Big Toddle.

Children dressed up as animals such as tigers and giraffes and took part in a half-mile walk to raise money for vulnerable children.

Nurseries and parents are now signing up to take part in this year’s Big Toddle, which runs from June 19 to 25 and has the theme of colours.

The Big Toddle is marking its 20th anniversary this year by teaming up with Teletubbies, which is also celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Since 1997, the Big Toddle has raised £14.5 million for vulnerable children.

To find out more and to register for this year’s Barnardo’s Big Toddle, visit www.bigtoddle.org.uk, follow it on Twitter @BigToddle or on Facebook/BigToddle.