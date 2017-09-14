Tough talks can save lives

None of us likes talking about death, and especially our own.

But I am backing campaigners who suggest that this is precisely what we should do.

The biggest benefit of this is that it can save other people’s lives.

Hundreds of life-saving transplants are being missed every year because families don’t know what their relative wanted in the event of their death.

I think we should all sign up to the NHS Organ Donor Register.

However, even if you are on the register, your family’s agreement is still needed for donation to go ahead.

Encouraging more people to register should be supplemented by knowing what your relative would want if they die, and being able to act quickly.

Those who have registered will want to feel confident that their wishes are carried out.

I saw the inspiring story of a mother who had lost her son, but wanted to attend the wedding of the man who had received a vital organ from him and who would not otherwise have been alive.

It couldn’t, of course, bring back her son, but she was clearly so much happier to feel the beating heart of the young groom who had been given a second chance by her family tragedy.

It gave some relief to her.

I concede that talking about these things is tough, but it is best to have that conversation, just in case.

Anyone interested can find out more information about the NHS organ donor scheme online at www.organdonation.nhs.uk