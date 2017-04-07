Traders give their backing to Whitley Bay Carnival

Traders have given their backing to a popular community event.

Members of Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade have given their thumbs up to this year’s Whitley Bay Carnival.

The chamber, which now has more than 150 members, is backing plans for the carnival, which for the first time will see the parade head along Park View before culminating at the Spanish City Plaza.

Chamber members are lending their support in a number of ways, from helping create a carnival website, to sponsoring the event and getting involved in fundraising activities to help meet the £12,000 appeal.

Julie Summers, chamber chairman and owner of Olives at the Station, said: “The carnival is a real asset to the town and our members recognise the lasting impact that it has.

“It provides an opportunity to throw a spotlight on Whitley Bay and attract visitors who might not normally visit the town.

“While not all local businesses may feel the benefits on the day itself, we know that people visiting the town can’t help but be impressed by the array of independent shops, cafés and restaurants and will hopefully come back to visit them another day.

“We are delighted that the organisers have been able to re-route the carnival parade to head along Park View and lots of our members will be getting into carnival spirit, decorating their shops with and welcoming the parade.”

This year’s carnival, themed on all things wild, is on Saturday, May 27, with a family friendly Carnival Ball featuring the Baghdaddies kick-starting the celebrations the evening before at the cost of £10 per ticket.

Donations to the carnival appeal can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/whitleybay-carnival.

Tickets for the ball are available at De Meos Italian Café and Ice Cream Parlour or from Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-baghdaddies-at-the-carnival-ball-tickets-33165412642?aff=es2

Businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact carnival producer Carol Alevroyianni at calevroyianni@aol.com